We often talk as if all of our political divisions Centre on Trump. They don’t. Cultural change, mass migration and the power of transnational entities are reordering politics across the globe. Nineteenth-century German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel argued that history arises through a conflict between a thesis and an antithesis, which results in a synthesis resolving the original conflict. If populism is our thesis and counter-populism is our antithesis, then we are in the middle of our search for a synthesis. What that consists of and who determines it will create the conditions that we will live through for much of the next few decades.