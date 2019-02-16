There are many global conflicts that are often kept alive because of self-interests, with nary a thought for the enormous human sufferings they spawn. It would appear to an alien from outer space that the human race is purposely indeed headed for self-destruction and oblivion. So many of our conflicts could be resolved if leaders would stop to consider the humane aspects. Suppression by military force ultimately results in unbridled militancy, and we are witnessing the after-effects of such sordid actions around the world.