In public, Trump has almost no humour, even when the moment calls for it. At the Al Smith dinner in 2016, on the eve of the election, Trump turned an occasion for good-natured ribbing into a full-on assault of Hillary Clinton, peppered by dashes of self-pity. He was better at the Gridiron Club dinner in March, though the event wasn’t televised and his best jokes landed at the expense of his wife and his son-in-law. And he has already twice skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — the first president voluntarily to do so since Jimmy Carter.