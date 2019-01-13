Several studies have revealed that the STEAM approach addresses the debate on differentiation in the classrooms as it provides students with different learning styles and backgrounds besides ample opportunities to learn in the way that is best suited for them. It is true that STEAM learning may not be the perfect answer to the dilemmas of 21st century education, but it encompasses a plethora of positives such as creativity, thinking out of the box, hands-on learning, confidence, collaboration and above all — it develops innovative mindsets with the ability to critically analyse and problem-solve that can help create thinking future citizens. Only time will tell whether such a generation will be better-equipped to handle the multi-thronged challenges that come their way in the future.