Here I was at the dinner table, acting like the polite guest I was, munching on the exterior of one piece of kibbeh — using my hand, of course — when I got to those sauted pine nuts and bits of ground lamb, and the combined smell of allspice, cumin and fried, cracked wheat got to me — and recollections of my childhood in Borj Al Barajni, the Palestinian refugee camp in suburban Beirut, poured out: How we could afford to eat meat only once a month (when my oldest brother’s remittance arrived from Saudi Arabia), how we could put food on the table only for two weeks (when our food rations from the United Nations Relief And Works Agency, or UNRWA, were picked up), and how then, for the rest of the month, we were left to scrounge around for crumbs (dry pitta bread, rotting onions, mouldy feta cheese) for another two weeks. One month in, one month out. Hungry and destitute.