But the Iraq episode laid the groundwork for a new chapter in US-Arab relations. The presence of US troops in Saudi Arabia, from where operation Desert Storm was launched, provoked extremists who would later rally around a young and ideologically driven terrorist called Osama Bin Laden. The fact that many Arab countries, including Syria and Egypt, had joined Bush’s coalition of the willing paved the way for one of his most daring regional initiatives: The Madrid peace conference of 1991. This was the most important international and regional venue to be held on the Arab-Israeli conflict since the Geneva peace talks of 1973. The Madrid process failed to bring about a comprehensive peace agreement, but it provided a cover for Israel and the Palestinians to hold direct secret talks in Oslo, which later culminated in the signing of the Washington Accords in 1993.