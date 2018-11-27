At present, the committee is to be formed of 150 members: 50 for the Syrian Government, 50 for the Syrian Opposition, and 50 for “civil society,” to be named by De Mistura. The Syrians have already rejected giving De Mistura the authority to name the third list, saying that his role ought to be that of “facilitator” not “decision-maker.” The three organising states at Astana want to maintain that exclusivity for themselves, wrestling it out of the UN’s hands. There is also confusion on what the committee’s job will be. Damascus believes that it ought to “review” the constitution only, without actually amending it or writing a new one, but neither the UN nor the opposition have agreed to that, insisting on full right to pen a new charter. A draft constitution put forth by Russian lawmakers in mid-2016 was flatly rejected because it withdrew 23 ceremonial rights from the presidency, while maintaining the authority to head the security and armed forces. It also called for creating local parliaments throughout the country, with an upper and lower chamber with full legislative powers. That too has been rejected by Damascus. Meanwhile, the opposition opposed a suggestion for scrapping Article 3, which specifies the president’s religion as Islam, and is unhappy with the fact that the president of the republic gets to continue heading the military apparatus.