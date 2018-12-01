Further elaborating on sustainability, Shaikh Zayed himself was a strong proponent of environmental conservation and responsible action. In his own words: “We cherish our environment because it is an integral part of our country, our history and our heritage. On land and in the sea, our forefathers lived and survived in this environment. They were able to do so only because they recognised the need to conserve it, to take from it only what they needed to live, and to preserve it for succeeding generations.”