At the moment, we can’t say that the energy industry and especially the oil-and-gas industry is completely digital. But times are changing. More automation and intelligence can create significant efficiency gains and improved safety in all steps of the value chain. By collecting data and knowing how to analyse it, we can translate huge quantities of information into better operational decisions, and we can do it faster. For example, in oil and gas, service digitalisation can provide seamless monitoring of real-time conditions to optimise the uptime and performance of an installation and extend the life of mission-critical equipment.