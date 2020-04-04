Municipality workers disinfect Nasiriya area in Sharjah on March 2020, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Time and time again, the wise UAE leadership has proven to be more than adept in addressing challenges head on, and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its people, meeting all their needs, and providing a safe and healthy living environment.

As the whole world is experiencing extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our federal and local government institutions have shown exceptional readiness to contain the crisis. Since the onset of the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, our medical professionals — doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, and administrators — have responded to the call of duty, and taken a firm stand to stop the virus from spreading and keep everyone safe. To our true heroes on the frontlines, who continue to display amazing strength and resilience day and night, we say thank you. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to keeping us out of harm’s way.

Acting responsibly to overcome the pandemic

We must not forget those who ensure that we have an uninterrupted supply of food and other essentials, keep our streets and buildings clean and sanitised, and help us feel secure in these troubled times — the food production and supply chain workers, the shop employees and pharmacists, the delivery drivers, the service professionals, the police, and Civil Defence.

Furthermore, our appreciation belongs to our teachers, who have had to rethink the way they disseminate knowledge at the drop of a hat. We also extend our gratitude to the people — citizens, residents, and visitors — who play an instrumental role in the success of the country’s emergency plan through complying with its guidelines. Thank you for understanding the dire need to act now, and for being responsible and staying at home to protect yourself and your loved ones. And we applaud the contribution of the media that continues to raise public awareness of ways to mitigate the threat and overcome this pandemic hand in hand with the government.

The efficient real-time response to the outbreak has positioned the UAE as an example for other countries to follow. In record time, the government has activated the early warning system, set up qualified medical teams, stocked up on medical and food supplies, expanded health insurance coverage to COVID-19 testing and treatment, installed thermal scanning systems at air and seaports, implemented distance learning and remote working, and launched the National Disinfection Programme. With these measures and others, our country has set the bar high for crisis preparedness.

Having taken care of things at home, the UAE stands in solidarity with other countries in these tough times. It has assisted in the evacuation of people of 10 nationalities who were stranded in China, and offered them medical services in the International Humanitarian City. And in a step that reflects its strong relations with its neighbours, the UAE welcomed two aeroplanes carrying 400 students, mostly GCC nationals, and quarantined them in a hotel, where they underwent the necessary testing.

How UAE is lending a helping hand

Our past is full of stories of how the UAE extended a helping hand to countries in their darkest hours. Now, history is repeating itself with the UAE receiving international praise for its efforts to provide urgent medical aid to countries most severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.