Israel is beginning to re-establish a network of relations to destroy what it calls “the Arab political-economic siege”. This has been made possible by an active Israeli diplomacy. “Israel’s blessed return to Africa is made possible by working to come out of the political isolation that it has imposed on itself for a very long time,” said Israeli writer Eldad Bek. His view is that “Israel has adopted a negative foreign policy that [is] focused on ‘comfortable’ regions such as the US and Europe. The change in Israel’s international standing in recent years, away from any progress in the ‘peace process’ (with the Palestinians and other Arabs), has been absorbed in African capitals”. One must admit that since Netanyahu took office in 2009, Israel has managed to penetrate Africa and restore diplomatic relations with several countries. This carefully planned drive will most probably transfer Israeli relations in Africa to a comprehensive framework, and then the possible main loser will only be the Palestinian cause as it will lose the most important and heaviest voting bloc shielding it, which has always been represented by African countries.