Seeing the receding mirage of the Hindu rashtra (state), which was thought by the saffron brotherhood to be within reach because of the BJP’s political clout, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), purportedly a “cultural” organisation, jumped into the fray with its demand for the immediate enactment of a law for constructing the Ram temple. Its calculation was that the law would shore up the BJP’s sagging political fortunes by mobilising the Hindus behind the party. If BJP member of parliament Subramanian Swamy is to be believed, it is the drive for Hindutva that enthuses the saffron cadres and brings in votes for the party, and not development.