Later, when we expanded our family with a quadruped before we had a child, we gave no thought to how that quadruped would react when a child arrived on the scene and it had to share our affection, attention and time, and we certainly did not consider for even a moment whether we had the financial means to cover the costs of a large dog and a child and our frequent journeys to remote parts of the country with all the paraphernalia that both of them entailed.