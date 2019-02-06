Barney is reminding me of how we first met. He was just about to get into his car when he espied me, a stranger, walking hurriedly, weighed down by two heavy bags. I’d just got off the bus and was being chased down the street by two swooping magpies. (Magpies can be protective of their territory especially when their young have hatched.) It’s something you learn (about magpies) early on arrival in Australia. Barney said hi and drove me the short distance home to safety.