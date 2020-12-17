For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

Mourning the loss of best-selling spy novelist John le Carré

This letter is regarding the demise of the 89-year-old British author, David Cornwell, who is popularly known as John le Carré (“ British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89”, Gulf News, December 14). His passing is a great loss to the literary world. His most famous works spanned some six decades and included "The Spy Who Came In Form the Cold," which was published in 1963 and made le Carré the most famous spy writer in the world. His passing is an irrecoverable loss, and millions of his readers will miss him. His name will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace.

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Donate to ‘Global Hunger’

The second astronaut to set foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin once said: “If we can conquer space, we can conquer childhood hunger” (“Nobel Peace prize 2020 goes to World Food Programme”, Gulf News, October 09). Did you know at least 25,000 people die every day because of hunger? World Hunger has slowly been on the rise since 2015. One in nine people does not get enough food to be healthy and lead an active life. Hunger is one of the biggest risks to health worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world produces enough food to provide everyone with at least 2,700 kilocalories per person every day, which is more than enough. If you want to help stop global hunger, donate to the big organizations that go out there and do a fabulous job providing food to the hungry. With the COVID-19 pandemic on the go, global hunger is rising quicker, and we must do something about it. I am a 12-year-old girl, and I convinced my family to donate to the World Food Program (WFP) every month. You never know, just a little money can save hundreds of lives. The holiday season is upon us, and it is time to give back. I hope you join me in this fight against global hunger.

From Ms Zanetta Suri

UAE

Choose your words wisely

Human beings are blessed with a unique ability, a distinctive talent to communicate with each other. The words that come out of our mouth may seem too light, but they are heavier than the brawniest objects in the world. The words spoken by a person can either make or break another person. A bullet shot from a gun and the words once spoken can never be taken back. That is why it is indispensable to use our terms accurately. A word of encouragement spoken in the right way and the right tone can make miracles, whereas even best phrase if said inappropriately, can break a heart. The wounds caused by words are more resonant and painful than the injuries caused by the spear. Impolite words never miss the target of shattering a heart. So, choose your words wisely. Many great personalities have ruled our hearts, just by the way they spoke. Their preaching is appreciated and followed because their form of speech signified a lot. Verily, fair and ethical discourse can change a monster into a saint. Always think a thousand times before you speak. It influences the one who hears it. If we are outraged or frustrated, we should remain silent because silence can ward off many problems. Words spoken in anger and exasperation can impact a listener towards negativity and depression. When in power, always remember never to talk in arrogance, because what goes comes back to us. Finally, use the ability to use words appropriately in the best way with a smile on the face. A smile can solve many glitches, and it is contiguous. Never use it in a way that offends others and then repent for the arrow that is already shot.

From Ms Noor Tabassum

Fujairah, UAE