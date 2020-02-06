Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Letters: Readers write on Kobe Bryant and Indian cricket

Kobe Bryant forever

It began with a jump shot (“Kobe Bryant dead: 4 bodies found as Lakers game cancelled”, Gulf News, January 28). He became my first role model for the game and for life itself. Through basketball, he gave me many relationships, lessons and a support system through high school that I value to this day. We were up late into the night before our school exams in June one term to watch him fight on the court. His tenacity and ambitious drive was infectious. There were days when he was hard to love. He had his demons. But he always turned it around just like his trademark turnaround, fade away jump shot. He worked persistently on being a better player and a better man every day. His words and actions got me through some dark demons of my own. I thank him for the ‘Mamba Mentality’. I thank him for inspiring a generation. No matter what I do, I will remember the lessons forever.

From Mr Arrsh Bajaj

Manipal, India

Bye, Kobe!

This is beyond words for anyone, even those who don’t tune into sports. It’s a tragedy to lose a legend like Kobe Bryant. There will be no more numbers ‘24’ and ‘8’.

From Mr Rameez Chaudhary

UAE

A legend on and off court

Kobe Bryant was a legend. Whether you are a fan of basketball or not, there are some things that just go beyond that. Bryant was an inspiration to young children everywhere. He was fondly known as “Mamba”. I’m not going to pretend to know a lot about basketball and all the titles he’s won. All I know is the world lost one of its greatest athletes. The fact that Bryant died with his daughter Gianna, is heart wrenching. I hope the universe sends some extra love and warmth to the Bryant family.

From Ms Alia S.

Dubai

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Image Credit: USA Today

An epidemic

Once again, the corona virus is making headlines around the world (“Coronavirus outbreak: The latest from around the world”, www.gulfnews.com, January 28). There is a great deal of panic of this virus spreading globally, after the outbreak of the corona virus in China. It has so far claimed 170 lives across China. It has infected many more people.

Initially, when people were getting infected, there were mild symptoms like cough and exhibited cold-related symptoms, as there has not been known of any antibiotic to contain this virus.

As there are a lot of people moving to and from China, the world must gear up its preventive machinery by a strong mechanism of screening of people coming from places that have reports of having cases of the corona virus. Airports should have a contingency plan ready to meet this deadly virus.

Also we must keep beds aside in isolation wards for providing treatment to any suspected cases of this deadly virus in all government and private hospitals, which is what China has done now. Prevention is always better.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru, India

Having proper structure

The Indian Constitution is the last hope for India (“Indian expatriates celebrate 71st Republic Day in Dubai”, www.gulfnews.com. January 26). We are proud of our Constitution that treats every Indian of any race, caste, creed and religion as equal. It is such an incredibly inclusive constitution.

From Mr Swadhin Mukherjee

UAE

Policewomen march during a parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day in Prayagraj. Image Credit: PTI

India’s Republic Day

Indians celebrated the country’s 71th Republic Day on January 26. The Republic is passing through the shadows of a crisis of democracy. We are a nation that has overcome so many challenges, and we certainly will survive this time around, too.

From Mr Mohammad Rafi

UAE

Adhere to speed limits

This rule implemented in Abu Dhabi should be implemented in Dubai as well (“Dh400 fine for driving slow in the fast lane in Abu Dhabi”, Gulf News, January 25). That is the biggest reason for traffic on Dubai roads. Some drivers are driving at a speed of 40km/h even in a 120km/h road, not giving way to others.

From Mr Mohammad Asim Durrani

UAE

Road safety

Accidents can be avoided if strict laws and fines can be imposed. So many accidents occur due to human error, which affects precious lives. People should respect the law. Stick to lanes and rules. Avoid the worst to come.

From Mr Alan Dharmai

UAE

A royal mess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the British Royal family is not only unexpected but also a dramatic development (“‘Sad’ Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role”, Gulf News, January 20). However, I think that Harry’s decision to leave the family brand is good. I wish Prince Harry and his wife every success in their new endeavours.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Tapping the right resources

I was happy to see the detailed report on the usage of tap water for drinking (“Tap vs bottled water in Dubai: Will 2020 be a defining year?”, Gulf News, January 19). Also, the sincere efforts by Dubai Municipality and Dubai electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to propagate the subject is commendable. I am using tap water for drinking for more than two years by installing domestic water filter with Ultraviolet Rays Purifier (UV) not the Reverse Osmosis Purifier (RO) filter. However, I have been unable to explain and convince my friends of the advantageous usage of suitable water filter over RO unit on tap water.

I have two suggestions to make. Firstly, we need to educate the consumer on usage, or misuse of the RO unit with treated tap water. Second, to propagate the use of tap water by introducing a well-defined procedure to get the water quality checked in a registered lab every six months, possibly at a subsidised rate.

From Mr Kahale K. K.

UAE

Cricket performance

The legendary all-rounder Indian cricketer Kapil Dev is right in that young wicket keeper and batsman, Rishab Pant, has to prove to the selectors wrong on dropping him from the team (“India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand”, Gulf News, January. In fact, more than any other talented player in our country, it is Pant who had got the maximum chances to prove his worth and seal his place in the team. However, match after match he failed to prove himself. Ironically, it is his untimely injury, which proved to be a blessing in disguise for the team to try out K. L. Rahul in a duel role, which he grabbed with both hands. He proved that not only are his keeping skills satisfactory, his batting too is outstanding in the ongoing Twenty20 series. I hope the team continues with the same combination in the next two T20 matches.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan,

India

Recognising Indian athletes

Congratulations to Indian boxer Mary Kom for being the first woman sportsperson to be decorated with the Padma Vibhushan. It is really heartening to know that she is motivated to go for the gold medal in the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo. But there are two iconic sportspersons, legendary hockey player, Dhyan Chand, and Indian chess Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, who were overlooked by the government for this coveted award.

From Ms Prema Viswanathan

India

Boosting the economy?

I think this was a good decision taken by the ruling party in Maharashtra, making Mumbai into one of the global cities that never sleeps (“India’s ‘maximum city’ Mumbai goes 24x7, will that help the economy?”, Gulf News, January 25). This will surely help boost the employment rate as a lot of people will need to be employed at night for part-time jobs. Many job opportunities would be increased in the market and financial strength will be improved.

Thanks to the ruling party for the best decision taken in a small span of time. I really salute the politicians for this decision.

From Mr Lodhi Azmatullah Khan

Maharashtra, India

Dogs Image Credit: Stock image

Buzo, the love-bug

Buzo, my niece’s pet Labrador, died of old age recently (“Save an animal”, Gulf News, January 27). My niece called him her “dog-son”. With her son studying at university, Buzo was the couple’s constant companion for the last four years, responding immediately to commands.

Unspoken and undemanding love comes from the pets. You don’t need designer wear, or fancy cars to impress them. All they require is tender love and care, tons of it, and a house filled with warmth!

To return to Buzo, the night he entered his adopted parents’ home 13 years ago – a frisky, fuzzy bundle, he was just 40 days old. The youngest resident of the house was the son, then eight years of age. Later, Buzo was found keeping guard over the boy as he had dozed off next to the make-shift kennel. When my niece came, he gave out a gentle sound, enough not to disturb the sleeping boy but adequate indication that he needed to be put in the bed. He’d taken over his job, like all pets, of being the guard of the house and teaching its residents the first lesson – there’s nothing like love and compassion for all.

From Ms Aruna Mathur

New Delhi, India