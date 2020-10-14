Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19: Be aware, but don't panic

We are always taught from our childhood that size does not matter, and the spread of COVID-19 proves this (“COVID-19: How did we beat the fear factor?”, Gulf News, July 26). Being only a microorganism, the virus has affected and killed so many people. It is a mixed feeling of annoyance, impatience, and boredom. In my opinion, media outlets make it even worse. You are bombarded with corona hysteria staring at you from every electronic and print media. The scene in my very own family is a reflection of the ongoing chaos and worldwide insecurity. We had recently been to the pharmacy to buy medical supplies. I found my father buying 20 sanitisers, 30 masks, ten gloves, and 40 antibacterial wipes. My mother, on the other hand, barged into a grocery store and frantically gathered many frozen items as though that would sustain her while the rest of humanity would succumb to coronavirus. It might seem humorous, but in reality, many of us are doing the same thing. We are readily letting the fear of COVID-19 affect us. It’s not the coronavirus, but the fear that is making us all sick. Various experts say that your mind can control anything. Instead of focusing our minds on useless and repetitive fake news, we should keep ourselves busy.

It is said that “precaution is better than cure”, and the UAE government is doing exceptionally well in the prevention of COVID-19. We ought to thank the government for the efforts and initiatives. We are taught from our childhood by our parents that the best way to get rid of a fear is by facing it. I am not telling everyone to take it lightly, definitely not! This disease has harmed millions, but the fact is that talking about it and spreading the fear is far more dangerous. We, as responsible citizens, should not only think about ourselves but also help others who are in need.

From Ms Dikshita Sarma

UAE

Mental health in the workplace

A majority of people experience mental health problems at some point in their lives, particularly at these uncertain times of coronavirus and lockdowns (“World Mental Health Day: From virtual clinics to telepsychiatry, UAE’s services get innovative during COVID-19”, Gulf News, October 09). I believe that mental health is the biggest unaddressed health challenge of our age. Intolerance and prejudice are also damaging, as those with mental health are less likely to seek timely care and treatment for fear of being labelled and ostracised. In England, statistics say that mental health problems affect one-in‐six people at any given time and have huge costs.

Our environment and our social networks also shape our mental health. Physical activities like sports, exercises, playing, dancing, or walking help to prevent mental health illness. Studies show that physical activities can enhance mood, reduce the likelihood of developing depression and anxiety, and ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Violence, abuse, neglect, and bullying also some of the causes of mental health. Adverse life events trigger mental health problems. Work-related stress caused by a lack of appropriate support from supervisors, colleagues, and inabilities to talk about it can also trigger mental health issues. Good line management, human resources practices that increase employee input and control can help to reduce work-related stress and subsequent mental health problems.

From Mr Handsen Chikowore

London, United Kingdom