Women wear protective masks as they sit in a restaurant inside the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Hygiene while using Nol card

I just read the Gulf News article on the closure of smart gates for departing passengers at Dubai Airports, and I would like to thank you very much indeed for informing us about this relevant and important fact ("Watch: This is how RTA disinfects Dubai Metro to prevent coronavirus spread", www.gulfnews.com, March 10). In that context, I would like to make the following point.

I have been a resident of Dubai for the 20 years and have been using the Dubai Metro frequently since 2009. I have been observing that practically none of the Metro passengers use the NOL card as a contactless card when entering and exiting through the pay-gates. Pretty much every passenger touches the card reader either with the card or with the hand or both, probably thinking that this would be necessary to make the payment.

Putting the card or hand on the reader is totally unnecessary, as the card is a contactless card and works within a distance of a few inches, held above the reader. I have never ever put my hand or card on the reader, even before the coronavirus breakout.

I think it might be a good idea to create awareness that there is no point in wearing surgical masks on the Metro and in the malls, avoiding shaking hands with people, keeping a distance from one another, when 99 out of 100 Metro users touch the Nol card reader with their card and or hand, without this being even necessary. I hope awareness can be created, as I think it is super important and a major risk when the whole world is trying to contain the virus.

From Mr Bernd Paulussen

How to prevent coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a viral infection that badly impacts the immune system of a person ("Coronavirus dos and don'ts: How to stay safe in public facilities", Gulf News, March 7). People should avoid having close contact with people who are coughing, sneezing and look sick. Maintaining proper hygiene is important. Having a balanced diet helps keep your immune system heathy. If you follow these small tips you will surely be able to protect yourself from coronavirus or Covid-19.

From Ms Agam Kaur Kohli

A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, January 31, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Is staying at home for the best?

Schools are controlled institutions. Now parents will start traveling abroad with their children, because of the holidays. How is that safe? Some parents will be forced to leave their children at home while they go to work. Others will have to entertain them by taking them out to malls, parks and play areas. How is all of that safer than going to school?

From Ms Ksenia Chaouch Nawab

Stop travelling!

Schools are closed for a reason, and that is to contain the spread of the virus! People think it's a holiday, and are making plans to travel. The virus could spread much more at this rate.

From Ms Marilize Blom Strauch

Eat right

Prayers for everyone! We can beat this virus with proper hygiene and by boosting our immune system. Everyone should eat and rest right!

From Ms Niez C. Z

Keep calm, no need to panic

We should promote good news and keep ourselves positive. There is no need to panic. We should keep things simple and follow the instructions given by the UAE health authorities.

From Mr Qazi Noman Ali

