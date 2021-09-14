Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Expo2020 Dubai

I'm so excited about the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai. The global event showcases the technology, which is required for a great future ("'UAE will proudly host Expo 2020 Dubai': Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweet", Gulf News, September 01). UAE has always been a country that moves forward. The Expo 2020 Dubai will exhibit international designs that highlight the technological achievements of countries worldwide. Furthermore, the event will showcase sustainability and opportunity. I read on gulfnews.com that many pavilions emphasise how important it is to protect the environment and why sustainability is the only future. Technology and creativity will unite at the Expo 2020 and it will be a huge opportunity where you can learn and see many new exciting things. I saw the Expo 2020 Dubai gate, and it is extraordinary. I applaud the organisers for arranging such a huge exhibition. It shows the determination, hard work, and collective effort of the authorities and people behind it. It is indeed the event of the decade. I'm looking forward to seeing a whole new world inside the most remarkable event of the century.

From Mr Akhil .B

Ajman, UAE

Importance of education

September 8 is International Literacy Day. This year UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation )'s theme is 'Literacy for a human-centred recovery: narrowing the digital divide'. The current COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted children's learning in unimaginable ways. As a result, some schools are closed indefinitely, and millions of children do not have access to e-learning. Reports from UNESCO say there are 757 million adults of 15 years of age or above who cannot read or write, and a vast majority of them are women. Educating a woman is equivalent to educating a family. Poverty and lack of awareness are other main reasons that lead to illiteracy. There are millions of people who are deprived of the opportunity to learn.

Moreover, millions of children are displaced by war, natural calamities, and inaccessible schools as we speak today. In India, Kerala was the first state to attain 100 per cent literacy in 1991, and in 2016, it became the first state to have 100 per cent primary education. We live in an era of sustainable development and a digital world, and one should know how to read text messages and interact. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has worsened the situation, and millions of students have been deprived of primary education for the past two years. Like UNESCO aims, by 2030, let us ensure that everyone will get a chance to learn and have a bright future and make this beautiful world a better place to live in.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Tribute to the veteran journalist

The death of veteran Indian journalist Chandan Mitra is sad news ("India: Former Rajya Sabha MP, senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away", Gulf News, September 02). He was an outstanding journalist, a well-respected name among mainstream journalists in India. His stint as a Member of Parliament (MP) added to his reputation. Chandan Mitra will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media and politics and always upheld the finest professional standards. He had vast experience and an insightful understanding of issues of national importance and gave readers a new perspective. Mitra gave special attention to issues such as climate change, urban and rural development, heritage, and education. Till June 2021, he was the Editor in Chief of an esteemed newspaper, The Pioneer. He was an approachable editor and always encouraged new journalists. He will always be remembered as a towering figure in Indian journalism. Leaving behind a legacy of excellence, with his demise, a glorious chapter of Indian journalism has come to an end. His death leaves a void in Indian journalism.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

Sports make a positive impact

This letter is about the Gulf News opinion article "Face off with a Giant" by Shashi Tharoor ("The Olympic-size difference between India and China", Gulf News, September 06). It is indeed challenging to compete with China in sports, especially in the Asian Games and Olympics. They thoughtfully start training children right from the age of five or six, whereas in India, parents are rarely keen on allowing their children to take up any sports as a career option. If India needs to get more medals and recognitions in sports, the authorities should focus more on the infrastructure. Also, educational institutions should come up with ideas to promote sports on a larger scale. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government encouraged sports persons, which has borne fruits during the past five years. Incidentally, it is heartening to know that the state government of Tamil Nadu has plans to send at least 50 athletes for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024. So, it's a collective responsibility to highlight the importance of participating in sports activities in schools. Sports have a huge role to play when it comes to nation-building. It helps in elevating qualities like discipline, determination, teamwork, and a passion for fitness.

From Mr N V Krishnan