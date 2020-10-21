For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

My family and I would like to thank the UAE government for the excellent handling of the COVID-19 situation and every other problem that the country has faced ("Coronavirus: Everything the UAE is doing to keep the country safe", Gulf News, March 26). UAE’s forward-thinking leaders and visionaries make brave and correct decisions for the benefit of the country. The leaders have put community welfare at the forefront. Not only have they resolved issues but have also generated love and happiness of the people. UAE is the best country to live in. I am proud to be living in this beautiful country since 1993 and have high respect and regards for the Rulers. Proud to be a UAE expatriate citizen.

From Mr Jimmy F Mehta

Sharjah, UAE

Dhoni becomes first to play 200 IPL matches

Playing his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) game and being in a precarious position, every Chennai Super Kings fan wanted to see captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni win against Rajasthan Royals (“IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni becomes first to play 200 IPL matches”, Gulf News, October 20). Ironically he dished out his worst performance, not only in accelerating the score but also getting run out like a novice, that too at a crucial moment during the game. Hope at least the last four matches he brings in players who are warming the benches in the UAE. It should be a stepping stone to plan for the IPL season 14. If in need, he could drop himself for a couple of matches to try out Jagadeesan as the wicket-keeper-cum opening batsman, to redeem himself and avoid the wooden spoon in the points table.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India

IPL: Whistle or whimper

Though it is painful that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be missing the services of Dwayne Bravo, due to injury, I feel it could be a blessing disguise as Imran Tahir, a match-winner on his day, if selected, could prove to be a boon. If Kedar Jhadav is not going bowl, then his place should be given to Jagadeesan, who has proved his worth to the team. Incidentally, being an opener, he could open with Watson to be followed by Duplessis, Rayadu, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Let us wait and see what's in store for the CSK fans, whether we could whistle or whimper.

From Mr N V Krishnan

Chennai, India