Thank you, Dubai!

My family and I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for the visa extension for stranded Dubai visitors ("UAE visit visas extended until March 31 without fees", Gulf News, March 01). We are British citizens who are residents of Kuwait. Due to restrictions, at present we cannot return to Kuwait or even return to our home country, the UK. Sheikh Mohammed's pragmatic approach has saved lives as well as kept the economy stable. Other countries should look to achieve the same.

From Mr David Warner

UAE

Curbing COVID-19 in India

It is really worrying that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are increasing. The main reason for the alarming increase is violation of COVID-19 norms like wearing masks at all times, social distancing and sanitation. People seem to be overconfident after getting the first dose of vaccination and roam around freely.

Especially during political meets, at cinemas and sports stadiums. But hats off to the Gujarat Cricket Association, who are wise enough to cancel the entry of spectators for the remaining T20 games in Ahmedabad. They have also made arrangements to refund the cost of tickets to the spectators who have purchased tickets in advance. Will Tamil Nadu's state government be bold enough to take precautionary measures to arrest the virus increase in the state or will it increase during political gatherings?

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Chennai, India

Gun control in US

This is with reference to the recent shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia in the US (“US: 8 dead in Georgia massage parlour shooting rampage”, Gulf News, March 17). The tragic incident that took eight lives was sad and painful. Apart from tackling the pandemic, which was completely neglected by the previous administration, now the new US administration has to tackle the important issue of gun culture immediately. It is important to protect the innocent civilians of the US as well as the millions of migrants who depend on the country. How will President Joe Biden act on this?

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Cricket: India team selection

This refers to our cricket team selection to play the One Day International (ODI) matches against England at Pune. By and large this team seems to be fine. However, since KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have time and again failed and are out of form, in their place we could have selected Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw, who did well during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Tournament. I hope the captain and coach will select the playing XI based on the pitch conditions.

From Mr N. Viswanathan,