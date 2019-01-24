As we inched towards the mid-mark of our one-month stint of work experience, it began to dawn on the staff that these four must be put to some sort of work. So an assignment or two was thrown our way and we trooped out to do the leg-work. It can be revealed these many decades later, that on one such stint, the four of us were so ‘weary’ that we retired to our little flat, cooked us some food and took a nap, reporting back around tea-time to sit in front of computers to clickety-clack our story.