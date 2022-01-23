1 of 4
The outdoors beckon in the UAE: The World’s Coolest Winter Campaign in the UAE has taken off in a big way. Every time a hidden gem is highlighted, one realises there is so much to explore in the country. Those who love the outdoors have so many options to pick from in different terrains across the emirates. What’s more, there’s a lot of history that one can also catch up with on these trips. Natural wonders coupled with world-class facilities make the UAE what it is, with its attractions leaving both visitors and residents completely relaxed and reinvigorated. (By Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor) [Featured here: Dibba rock]
Why is the world losing sleep over Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ baby?: The negativity that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been subjected to following their announcement of becoming first-time parents via surrogacy is astonishing. A couple that is sharing their moment of joy with the world should not be vilified for making a choice that is deeply personal. We don’t know their reasoning, we don’t know their medical history and we certainly shouldn’t care either. To sit on your armchairs and click on your activism by throwing out phrases such as “readymade baby” and “not really a mother” only makes you look small. (Bindu Rai Entertainment Editor, Gulf News)
Big guns fail to fire at Australian Open: Fifth seed Maria Sakkari and former champion Victoria Azarenka have been knocked out of the women’s singles at the Australian Open. It’s a big surprise as many felt the two would go a long way in the tournament, especially without Naomi Osaka around to defend her trophy. Azarenka, who won the title in 2012 and 2013, needed a medical timeout for treatment to her neck during her match against Barbora Krejcikova and was soundly beaten by 6-2 6-2 while Sakkari fell to Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7-0) 6-3. With Azarenka out it now means that Rafael Nadal is the only former Australian Open champ left in either the men’s or the women’s draw. (Imran Malik, Assistant Editor)
Lebanon should heed Kuwait’s advice: Kuwait’s foreign minister landed in Beirut on Saturday with sound advice on what Lebanon can do to mend its relationship with its Gulf Arab partners. A massive diplomatic crisis emerged between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states in October following irresponsible comments made by a Lebanese minister against the war in Yemen. Now, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah has stressed the need for confidence-building measures and has given Lebanon a list of steps it could take to improve ties. Clearly, the biggest step would be to remove or at least reduce the influence the armed militant group Hezbollah has on policy-making. The question is: Is anyone in Beirut listening? (Omar Shariff, International Editor)
