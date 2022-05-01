1 of 5
LET’S PUT SAFETY FIRST AS WE CELEBRATE EID AL FITR We need to keep children’s safety in mind while allowing them to enjoy the Eid Al Fitr break. Taking to social media, Sharjah Police are sharing timely reminders on precautions to take while celebrating in various ways. Ensuring children are not left unattended in cars or on the beach, for example, are basic yet easy-to-overlook guidelines that parents and guardians should follow. The youth and children must also be made aware of the dangers of firecrackers, which can cause serious injury. Let’s keep ourselves and our young ones safe this festive season. Eid Mubarak! - Faisal Masudi, Assistant Editor
THE SOUTH IS RISING: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ crossing the Rs10 billion mark at the worldwide box office is testament to the reign of South Indian films and their ever-expanding fandom. Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ is the fourth Indian film to cross the Rs10bn mark at the box office, following Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ and his recently released ‘RRR’. In this list, ‘Dangal’ is the only Bollywood release, with two Telugu films ruling the charts. Despite a few misses along the way (here’s looking at you ‘Acharya’), the might of regional cinema in India is undeniable, so much so that Bollywood had better up its game or face losing its viewership. - Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor
TALIBAN NEEDS TO DEAL WITH THE DAESH PROBLEM: The Taliban are facing a mounting danger in Afghanistan that is threatening to undercut the one thing they have always boasted they can provide: security. A spate of attacks by Daesh extremists, as always against innocent civilians, have left dozens dead in the last two weeks. In the past, Taliban have claimed to have destroyed Daesh in Afghanistan, but clearly that is not entirely true. As the group in charge of day-to-day rule in Afghanistan, the Taliban have a duty to deal with the Daesh threat and provide security, especially to the most vulnerable, the country’s minorities, like Shiite Muslims. Above all, Daesh is a direct threat to the Taliban itself. - Omar Shariff, International Editor
EMBATTLED MUMBAI AND KOHLI HAVE TURNED THE CORNER: Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, and Virat Kohli, the most dominant batter in modern day cricket, have both hit the nadir in the current Indian Premier League Season 15. While Mumbai had eight consecutive defeats, Kohli, who has plundered runs in tons in the past seasons, was finding it difficult to score a single run after two golden ducks. But on Saturday, Mumbai tasted their first success against Rajasthan Royals and the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain scored his first half-century against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. It must have come as a pleasing news to the cricket fans across the world and will be eager for more. - A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
UAE-INDIA CEPA DEAL - A HISTORY-MAKING DEAL FULLY OPERATIONAL: The end goals from the UAE’s all-encompassing economic and trade partnership with India has a defined number. Get trade volumes between the two countries to zoom past $100 billion in five years – and then start on another round of acceleration. For businesses in the UAE and in India, the time between now and 2027 is about using the full set of benefits the CEPA trade deal provides. More than 80 per cent of products come under zero-duty structure, and more will follow in the years ahead. For the UAE, the CEPA with India creates a blueprint that can be mixed and matched with the upcoming ones involving Israel and also with Turkey. The CEPA is getting started – and May 1 becomes the launch date - Manoj Nair, Business Editor
