Trump has indicated that he may use his powers to declare border security a national emergency, putting the US military in charge to build it using funds already dispersed to the Pentagon for other projects. In doing so, he would likely trigger a long and protracted court fight over the extent and intent of executive power legislation — one that might not be resolved in the courts for years to come. But if he did that, at least he could point to his talk-radio constituency that he was firm in his actions by ordering the wall to be built.