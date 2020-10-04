Museum of Future, Dubai, UAE Image Credit: WAM

With its unique eye-shaped design, soaring over Sheikh Zayed Road and adorned in Arabic calligraphy, Dubai’s Museum of the Future already is making a bold architectural statement. With the final piece of its complex construction is in place, it won’t be long before the Museum of the Future truly becomes an incubator of innovation and a central driver in shaping the technologies, philosophies and trends of what is to come.

Conceived a little more than four years ago, the Museum of the Future is fast becoming a reality, highlighting areas such as climate change, sustainability, the scientific and medical advancements along with the challenges and technologies that will shape our future. Above all, it showcases Arab authenticity blended with a global future.

Museum of the Future was completed on schedule. Yes, the architectural and engineering dimensions of the Museum of the Future are impressive, ticking all of the boxes when it comes to environmental credentials and public transport links. - Gulf News

In many ways, creating a museum that traditionally focuses on the past is relatively easy — curating a common history through artefacts and collections that are tangible. Looking to the future, however — and then building a museum for what is to come — defies conventional thinking. But the UAE has never accepted norms as others do. It looks to the future. It embraces change.

Already, the unique architectural design is a statement of futuristic intent. Its complex engineering required innovative modelling, planning and construction processes. But its stainless steel façade highlightic Arabic calligraphy makes a powerful and authentic statement of Arab innovation. This futuristic design is inherently Arabic — and a global future is firmly rooted in the building’s design and construct.

“Our end goal is not to build engineering miracles, but to develop human miracles that can use the museum to build a better future and Dubai will continues to do so,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai noted as the last construction pieces were put in place, adding it “embodies the UAE’s leadership and creativity in designing and manufacturing unique engineering and architectural landmarks.”