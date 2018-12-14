Clearly, this is a worrying development and causes alarm on several fronts. Firstly, given that the Iranian economy is stretched as a result of the stringencies from both long-standing and recently re-imposed sanctions, the diversion of resources into Iran’s military-industrial nexus has continued to the point where it can develop such technologies. Secondly, the very nature of the weapon itself, deploying multiple warheads from a single launch, represents a dangerous escalation of armaments, posing a serious threat to the nations within range. Thirdly, on the geopolitical front, Iran is sending very mixed messages over its international standing, saying on one hand it is a peace-loving nation while simultaneously developing such offensive weaponry. And lastly, the regime’s record is that it has no moral compunction in deploying these weapons with its militias and minions from the Bab Al Mandab to the Mediterranean.