By keeping yourself and your family safe, you are keeping your country safe Image Credit: Archives

The world is going through tough times. In the UAE, we are fortunate that our situation is much better than that of many countries. The hard times will pass and we will be stronger than when the crisis started.

This is the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the people of the UAE.

The UAE has offered a unique example of an efficient early response to the spread of the coronavirus. There is no panic, no hasty decisions and absolutely no complacency. The UAE has even offered vital help to other countries that needed it.

It is essential to get the right information from the right sources. Spreading unsubstantiated information will only create unnecessary alarm - Gulf News

Necessary policies and preventive measures are in place. Medicine and food supplies are in abundance. There is no need to panic and stock up on food and other necessities. It is important that people remain calm. Social media users are being urged to shun rumours.

The suspension of schooling, closure of recreational venues and working remotely are meant to protect you and your loved ones. It is important to abide by the instructions of the relevant authorities. These instructions aim to keep you safe in these testing times.

One must not underestimate the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat. Entire counties, especially in Europe and the Middle East, have been shut down. This is not an easy decision.

Several governments have taken drastic measures, including the deployment of armies on the street to inforce curfews, to contain the spread of the disease. Airports are shut in several countries and public transport disrupted.

We may be going through one of the biggest crises in the century. It will end. Sure. But it is important that its risks are mitigated through the cooperation between authorities and the people.

Experts say the pandemic has yet to peak. Therefore, it may be early to predict a time when this catastrophic crisis ends. International organisations and government are joining hands to find a cure, hopefully very soon.