It is a matter of deep concern for a country when a Constitutional right upheld by the highest court of the land becomes the cause for a state under siege. India’s Sabarimala temple issue has turned into a lesson on how democratic conventions can be violated by politically expeditious agendas. Even as Kerala’s state government is doing its best to uphold the constitutional right of women to pray as per the Supreme Court verdict in September 2018, in this instance at the Sabarimala temple that had for decades banned the entry of menstruating women owing to socio-cultural beliefs, it is finding its intentions shredded by violence and bloodshed unleashed by protesters. One man has died and scores injured in the clashes that have erupted since two women in their 40s entered the temple on Wednesday. State universities have postponed exams and daily life stands disrupted in many areas.