The Pink Caravan campaign has, since its launch in 2011, addressed every one of these critical aspects in a systematic manner. Its highly effective form as a ride campaign that moves across the country, one emirate per day, is literally bringing to residents a range of invaluable facilities that include fixed and mobile clinics, free screenings and consultations, at prime and remote locations in the country so that no possibility of outreach is left unexplored. Last year, Pink Caravan also pressed into service the first mobile mammography unit in the region, at a cost of Dh15million. It is also spreading the all-important message of early screenings in schools.