The charter is indeed a remarkable document, and the very fact that it was signed in Abu Dhabi during the first visit ever by a pope to the Arabian peninsula makes it all the more poignant and powerful. At its heart is the unassailable truth that dialogue forms the very basis of building a future free of conflict. That dialogue — the ability and freedom to believe — forms the basis of our successful interaction at every level. There are no ties between religion and terror — no symbiotic relationship — and dialogue dissolves divisions. That is the very basis of lasting peace. How true that tenet is, and how powerful it is in confronting the very real problems that afflict so many across this Middle East. How different would this region be if those words were taken to heart, acted on in earnest by divided and embittered nations and peoples striving to achieve co-existence, tolerance and partnership. And peace.