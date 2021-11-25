Talks will open a new phase of the ties between the UAE and Turkey

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in Turkey on Wednesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: AFP

There is a nearly universal consensus that post-coronavirus world will see major changes in not only the global economy but also in international relations. With the ongoing turmoil in most economies in the world leading to tensions between key powers such as the United States and China, it is important to shield our region from such turbulences.

The Middle East is a vital region for the global economy and trade routes. However, for decades, it has lacked a stable political equilibrium. Thus, it is imperative for major players in this region to open frank and transparent channels to reach a greater regional consensus on what matters — peace, stability and economic growth.

This has always been a fundamental part of the UAE foreign policy. The UAE has always believed that global and regional issues required honest dialogues and cooperation between regional states to strengthen confidence and bridge differences.

Reinforcing regional understanding

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Turkey and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday is part of the UAE’s approach to reinforcing the regional understanding and talks with other regional states to ensure peace, stability and prosperity. The visit comes few months after the two leaders held important talks in a telephone call last August.

It is UAE diplomacy at the highest level to initiate constructive dialogue, reduce tension, find common goals and strengthen economic ties. There is already a strong interest from both countries to promote investment in such sectors as technology, transport, health, energy, and food security.

Sheikh Mohamed’s visit is the first in nearly a decade. Relations between Turkey and the Arab world were not as smooth as both sides hoped in recent years — due to diverging positions on few regional issues, in particular some of the ongoing conflicts in the region in which Ankara took an aggressive stance.

The Arab League, including the UAE, has cautioned repeatedly that those stances were not in the interest of Turkey’s relations with the Arab world. The Arab world aspires to a friendly and constructive relations with all neighbouring countries, especially Turkey, an influential Muslim country.