Yes, it is true that no parent would wilfully turn a blind eye to their child’s welfare, but it is also true that parents can get inadvertently negligent, suffer from a lapse of attention or display a poor understanding of how to deploy tactical child-safety practices at home. These may be unintentional acts, but they can have terrible consequences. Parents must work at being more attentive, more alert, more aware of their role in keeping their children out of harm’s way. This is a non-negotiable responsibility they signed up for when they decided to take on the role of a nurturer and caregiver.