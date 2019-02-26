With sources in India referring to 300 militants killed in the strike, and Pakistan saying there were no casualties, hawkish sentiments are finding this an opportune moment to call for an escalation of the matter, but the need of the hour for both countries is restraint. India and Pakistan must use this opportunity to take a step back, review the deteriorating state of their ties and move forward with renewed commitment to fostering dialogue and ending the impasse — at the highest level. The emphasis on the latter cannot be overstated. Through their chequered history of seven decades, the two countries have worked through varying levels of diplomatic channels to keep the dialogue going, but there comes a time in bilateralism when history calls upon the leaders of the countries to step up and seek a breakthrough — not just for the sake of their countries, but also for the larger good of the region. Now is that time.