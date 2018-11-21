The reality is that when the violence is over and Al Houthis have either been defeated, which is inevitable, or are prepared to reach a negotiated peace without undue influence from their Iranian masters, Yemen is a nation that will need to have its infrastructure and social services overhauled from the ground up. This process will mean making sure every Yemeni has access to basic clean water supplies and is guaranteed a stable food source. The latest pledge from the UAE and Saudi Arabia goes a long way towards that goal, and shows clearly that the two nations will never abandon their Arab brothers in Yemen.