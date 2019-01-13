The UAE’s founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s trips to India in 1975, 1983 and 1992 highlighted the cooperation between the two countries. But the ties hit a stagnant stretch since former prime minister Indira Gandhi called on Shaikh Zayed in 1981. However, Modi’s visit in 2015 changed all that. The rejuvenation in ties was more apparent when His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was honoured as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2017. Gandhi’s visit is an extension of that renewed warmth in ties. To ensure continuity in relations with India, the UAE’s move to engage at all levels of this democratic nation is not just pragmatic, but also shows the farsightedness of the leadership.