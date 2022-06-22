Expo 2020 Dubai may have come to an end nearly three months ago, but the magic lives on. Dubai is making sure of that. The emirate is transforming the Expo site into a brand new destination — one that blends Dubai’s rich heritage with its global identity.

Set to provide visitors with a “world-class experience” including access to some of the more popular pavilions, Expo City Dubai will have fresh offerings, a museum and leisure facilities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, encapsulated the spirit of the upcoming destination, describing it as “a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai, Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally-friendly city, one friendly to families, to the economy, and to future generations”.

The new destination is going to play a key role towards the development of Dubai 2040 — a comprehensive master plan focused on sustainable urban development of Dubai. Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Expo City will be one of the five urban centres pinpointed in the master plan.

The main thinking behind the initiative is to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life and reinforce Dubai as a global destination for citizens, residents and visitors alike.

Care has been put to ensure that the city is human-centric — accessible only by pedestrians with no cars or heavy vehicles, thereby carrying forward the sustainability legacy of Expo 2020. Expo City Dubai would be environment-friendly with buggies to be used to transport visitors. The development, when it is thrown open, shall have cycling tracks, running tracks and more than 45,000 sqm of parks and gardens.

The new city shall also retain some of the popular attractions from Expo 2020. The iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the Garden in the Sky observation tower and the water feature, will find a place in the new development.

While Mobility Pavilion and Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, will serve as interactive educational experiences, the Opportunity Pavilion is expected to become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum.

With a sharp focus on sustainability, nearly 80 per cent of Expo-built infrastructure is going to be retained and repurposed in the new city. Other highlights include no single-use plastic, LEED-certified buildings, and a sustainable community that prioritises environment’s positive impact on human wellness.