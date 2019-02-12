People adjusting to cities, as the latter imposed their own unilateral demands on them, is now an obsolescence. Today, cities need to adapt to the priorities of those who live in them. In other words, it’s time to focus on the oldest ideal of urbanisation: Livability. And livability is directly enhanced by the seven shifts that Dubai is focusing on. Take an everyday example of a typical urban stressor: Mobility. If you are spending 60 minutes to reach office every day or even one hour 20 minutes sometimes in a week, imagine how your livability quotient would rise if that time could be reduced by 80 per cent? Or, if you could be not just a consumer of energy but also its producer (solar homes), imagine how that would transform the national energy goals.