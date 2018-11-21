“Could you hold the card against the machine a little longer once more?” asked the petrol store cashier. “I’ve never been asked to do that before. My card has always worked fine,” the man now tells the banker. Apparently, the banking people already have this information. “Can you tell me if my suspicions are right and, if not, then exactly where this hacking might have happened?” he asks. I think the bank person on the other end says no they can’t. It is all part of the investigation and possibly he’d never know.