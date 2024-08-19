Dubai: If you have recently been informed that you have lost your job, make sure you don’t sign documents for your work permit cancellation without thoroughly reading through them.

This is because a minor mistake in the printing of the cancellation letter can block your ability to claim unemployment insurance benefits.

A Gulf News reader wrote in with his own recent experience, where his insurance claims were denied as the cancellation paper gave the reason for work permit cancellation as ‘resignation by worker’.

He said: “I am writing to bring to your attention a serious issue I am currently facing with my former employer. I am seeking your assistance and advice on how to resolve this matter, as my efforts to address it with the concerned authorities have been unsuccessful. I recently received a redundancy letter from my former company. Following this, I requested a cancellation letter from the company to apply for unemployment insurance. However, I was provided with a cancellation application to acknowledge, which I signed without reading the reason stated in it. Unfortunately, the reason was mentioned as ‘Resignation by the worker’. As a result, my application for unemployment insurance was rejected because the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) records showed that I had resigned voluntarily. Despite reaching out to my employer, MOHRE, and the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme, I have not received any assistance or resolution.

“My former employer also tried contacting MOHRE and ILOE and sent emails, however, the claim remains rejected and now all the blame is on me for signing the application without reading it thoroughly. However, I firmly believe that it was the company's responsibility to ensure the accuracy of the documents and minimise any potential errors. As my job has been made redundant, I am facing financial issues and am hoping that my company will do something to support me.

“I have all the relevant documents, including the redundancy letter from the company, to support my claims. I am seeking your guidance on what steps I should take next to rectify this situation and secure the unemployment benefits I am entitled to.”

Why reason for termination is important As per the regulations around ILOE, workers are not eligible for job loss insurance in the following cases:

• Dismissed for a disciplinary reason.

• Who have resigned from their job.

• Who have left the UAE.

• Who have joined a new job.

MOHRE responds

Gulf News raised the reader’s query with MOHRE, which provided the following statement: “MOHRE urges private sector companies to clearly state the reason for terminating an employment relationship with a worker registered in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme when applying for the cancellation of the work permit. This will enable the worker to benefit from the system if they meet the legal requirements stipulated in Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance and its governing regulations, the most prominent of which is proving that the insured person is unemployed for a reason other than resignation.

“However, in the event of an unintentional error by the company in printing the cancellation request and incorrectly entering the reason for terminating the employment relationship, which prevents the worker from receiving unemployment insurance compensation, the worker should submit the termination document issued by the company, indicating that the termination of services was at the sole discretion of the establishment. This document should be attached as an additional supporting document in the application submitted through the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) portal. It is worth noting that the Ministry audits all compensation claims submitted for unemployment insurance. Compensation is granted if all conditions stipulated in the Decree-Law and its governing regulations are met. For example, one of the conditions is a minimum subscription period of 12 consecutive months in the insurance system. The right to claim compensation is forfeited if the insured person leaves the country or starts a new job.

“We would also like to point out that all regulations concerning the Unemployment Insurance Scheme are listed on the Ministry’s portal, as well as the ILOE Portal at www.iloe.ae. You may also contact the insurance service provider’s call centre at 600599555.”

So, in case you find yourself in a similar situation, you would need to submit the termination letter issued by the company, indicating that the contract termination was at the sole discretion of the establishment. You would then need to attach this document to your claim application.

How to add additional documents to your claim

