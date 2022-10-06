Dubai: Breast Cancer Awareness month has officially started, and to raise awareness about the chronic disease and encourage early detection, free screenings for breast cancer will be held in the UAE during the entire month of October.
The Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic and the Minivan clinic will deliver free clinical breast examinations and mammogram screenings at different locations in Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi. This initiative is organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation, with the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
Here is all you need to know about the free breast cancer screenings' location, dates and timings.
These are the locations and timings offering free clinical breast examinations and mammogram for women over the age of 40:
- Dubai: Dubai Frame, October 16, 4 pm to 10pm
- Dubai: Raw Coffee, October 23, 10am to 4pm
Locations offering a free mammogram for women over the age of 40:
- Sharjah: Sharjah Ladies Club, October 7, 4 pm to 10pm
- Dubai: City Centre Mirdif, October 8, 4 pm - 10pm
- Sharjah: University of Sharjah, October 19 , 9 am - 3 pm
- Dubai: Museum of The Future, October 28, 4 pm - 10pm
- Sharjah: Mega Mall, October 29, 4 pm - 10pm
- Dubai: Digital Park – ‘We Conquer’ event, October 30, 4 pm - 10pm
- Dubai: City Walk, October 31, 6 pm - 10pm
Locations with free clinical breast cancer examinations for women of all ages:
- Abu Dhabi: Yas Mall, October 8, 4, pm - 10pm
- Dubai La Mer, 15 October, 4pm - 10pm
- Dubai: Mamzar park, October 16, 4 pm - 10pm
- Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Emarat Park, October 18, 4 pm - 10pm
Free mammogram screening in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has also launched a free mammogram screening at all of their Abu Dhabi and Al Ain healthcare centres. According to SEHA’s call centre – 80050 - mammograms will be free for women between the ages of 40 and 60, and breast cancer screenings will be free for women of all ages. You can book an appointment for a mammogram or breast cancer screening through the SEHA call centre - at 80050.