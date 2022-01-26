Yes, the weather, the water, the nutrition, the stress... there are many reasons that can lead to one of our worst nightmares. Hairfall! The one word that makes us worrisome and worry some more. We see our hair on the floor, on the hairbrush and even in the vacuum cleaner. With the onset of Covid and the start of work-from-home, we are observing this daily, and that breaks our heart.

Hairfall happens when hair follicles are not active. This can happen because of a non-nourished or dry scalp. It can also happen because of stress when the stress hormones make the hair follicles go into a ‘resting phase’. When hair follicles are not active, hair becomes weak from the roots. With the weather being so hot and dry outside and cold inside the air-conditioned rooms, the scalp always remains dry. Dry scalp also leads to flakiness or dandruff. Hair that is weak from the roots along with a dry scalp is what leads to hairfall.

While we might know the reasons for hairfall, we might not always find an easy solution to curb it. Weather or water are things we can’t control, and diet and stress take time to correct. And as with everything, we want to see quicker results.

Fortunately, there can be natural ways of controlling hairfall. Like oiling with a good, natural & efficacious hair oil. There is one that has been in the market recently and has become popular quickly… Parachute Advansed hair oil. The product promises visible results from 1st use!

Parachute Advansed calls out that it is a 100 natural hair oil. It brings a blend of two super nourishing oils — Vitamin E and Coconut. This oil promises to have the quality of being easily absorbed on hair and scalp, penetrate up to 10 layers into the scalp and provide deep nourishment. This could mean that the oil penetrates the skin of the scalp up to the layers where it can activate the hair follicles or the roots of the hair.