This Diwali, La Marquise unveils an exquisite curation of its most opulent collections, celebrating the festival of lights with unmatched elegance. Rooted in tradition yet defined by modern artistry, this collection captures the very essence of the season, inviting everyone to embrace the spirit of celebration. Each piece of jewellery reflects a rich tapestry of heritage, exceptional craftsmanship and the luminous spirit of togetherness.
Adorned with natural diamonds and verdant emeralds, the High Jewellery collection evokes the grandeur of this special occasion. Emeralds, long cherished as symbols of prosperity and well-being, are the perfect choice for this auspicious time. Their timeless allure embodies renewal and harmony, adding an extraordinary touch of sophistication to your festive ensemble with their deep, captivating green hue.
The Imperia collection serves as a vibrant tribute to colour, featuring meticulously hand-cut gemstones that infuse a playful yet refined elegance into Diwali celebrations.
In honour of Dhanteras, the Artisan and Lumière collections shine with radiant gold designs that embody both wealth and festive joy. The Artisan collection pays tribute to this auspicious occasion with its fluid 18kt gold pieces, elegantly adorned with pavé diamonds that evoke a sense of effortless sophistication. Meanwhile, the Lumière collection enhances the spirit of celebration with its meticulously polished gold fluted grooves, designed to capture and reflect light from every angle, illuminating any festive gathering with a warm, radiant glow.
La Marquise invites everyone to usher in the spirit of togetherness this festive season.