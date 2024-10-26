In honour of Dhanteras, the Artisan and Lumière collections shine with radiant gold designs that embody both wealth and festive joy. The Artisan collection pays tribute to this auspicious occasion with its fluid 18kt gold pieces, elegantly adorned with pavé diamonds that evoke a sense of effortless sophistication. Meanwhile, the Lumière collection enhances the spirit of celebration with its meticulously polished gold fluted grooves, designed to capture and reflect light from every angle, illuminating any festive gathering with a warm, radiant glow.