Image Credit: suplies

Located at Alserkal Avenue, in the heart of the UAE’s art and culture district, CHALK is a local home-grown hair salon concept that values self-expression and creative freedom as core elements. Chalk is the first of its kind hair salon for rebels, creative thinkers and disruptors.

The salon is an exclusive UAE home-grown concept that puts you at the center of the experience. From the initial consultation, the high end, cruelty free products, to the final pièce de résistance: the revolutionary “#chalkbooth” a customized photo studio booth, equipped with lights and floor to wall 360* mirrors.

With a line-up of fashion designers and artists hosting pop-ups at CHALK, the permanent ice cream vending machine dispensing black and white Italian sourced ice cream, and surprise visits by leading VIPs, a visit to CHALK is quite an experience.

CHALK offers services for both Him and Her, with separate sections on multi levels, to cater to the different genders. The signature services include a focus on hair and nail services for women, and precision shaving and stylish haircuts for men.

With a particular focus on only using luxurious, innovative and ecologically-sound products, CHALK uses brands like KEVIN.MURPHY, which are environmentally conscious, sulphate and paraben-free, Philip B. who offer award-winning blends based on botanicals and essential oils, and MALIN+GOETZ who combine natural ingredients with advanced technology.

''CHALK pays homage to individuality and freedom of expression. We bring expertise, creativity and passion that challenges the conventional, because we believe in fostering an environment that allows for freedom of expression and embracing the extraordinary. CHALK isn’t just a hair salon, it is an invitation to be yourself, and we welcome everyone to share their personal truth and be part of the CHALK family,” said Anas Bukhash, co-founder of CHALK.