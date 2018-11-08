IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
There are few more promising encounters in a birthday chart than the link between the planet of ideas and discussion, Mercury, and the fortunate Jupiter, and in your sign. This suggests that while you may be talking over recent events, you’re just as likely to hear about thrilling ideas or offers. Explore each and every one. At minimum, you’ll learn something but, often, these will broaden your horizons in ways as miraculous as they are unexpected.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Aries rarely go back over old ground in terms of issues or disagreements. Usually it’s boring. Yet now you feel you must. In certain cases this is a good idea simply because what you learn from examining what worked and even more what didn’t will more than justify the time involved.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Just recently you feared you’d have to be tough about changes in certain areas of your life you regard as yours to decide. Yet since then you’ve realized that what you regarded as your best option could in truth do with a rethink. It’s the same in other matters as you’ll soon see.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
At the moment the line between chatting about ideas, plans and feelings and potentially upsetting gossip isn’t clear. In fact what you thought was a witty comment seems to have caused upset. Obviously you can’t be cautious forever, but until things are more stable and the mood less on edge it’s a good idea.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
While every sign will be influenced by the bountiful Jupiter’s recent move into a new sign and portion of your chart, in your case this will lead to timely breakthroughs. Better yet this isn’t about a single area of your life, but rather situations in which you’ve been frustratingly lacking in options.
Leo July 22 – August 22
When making a plan you’ll focus on it totally, combining practical requirements with that special touch that comes with being a Leo. Then once things are organised you move on. Yet as will soon become clear you’ll have no choice but to make numerous revisions. Tedious as these are, each will add something vital.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
This is one of those strange periods during which what only recently would have seemed a good idea probably won’t work out. Meanwhile unexpected events or surprise offers you’d ordinarily reject are falling into place as if by magic. Risky as proceeding with these looks give them a try. They’ll work out brilliantly.
Libra September 23 – October 22
When faced with tricky situations or worse those who are determined to be grumpy often humour is the best remedy. And you’ve a knack for knowing what to say. Despite that be cautious. It seems one particular individual regards these matters as serious so is unlikely to view anything as amusing in any way.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Nobody is better at being able to almost smell opportunity in the air. However you have an equally strong gift for sensing when something is amiss if not just plain worrying. While ordinarily you keep such thoughts to yourself it’s worth discussing them. Both you and others will learn a great deal.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Try to bear in mind that you’re in a period of exciting and rapid growth. Explore everything that arises including those ideas and offers that don’t especially interest you. Soon they might or alternatively they’ll be a vital part of a more far-reaching plan. Whatever the case for now explore absolutely everything.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Somebody seems convinced they know better than you do especially in certain matters of mutual interest. While you’re unsure about that at least listen to what they have to say. In doing so you’ll show you’re interested, but unlikely as it seems now it’s possible that you might learn something worthwhile.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Planning ahead is wise as it allows you to think about how plans would work in the long term. But also it means you can organise things with others. Still, with Mercury retrograde from the 17th even the simplest of arrangements are subject to change and probably more than once.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
The time has come to stand your ground. While only recently you hoped certain differences could be discussed and a compromise reached it seems increasingly unlikely. Waste no time talking further. Instead think carefully about what truly matters to you then ensure things are arranged in a manner that will suit you.