But I know I have a problem and I’m trying to fix it. I make a conscious effort to stop using my phone when I am with friends or family. I try to detach myself from my cell phone when I’m at home. When I go outside, instead of taking videos for Instagram or pictures to post, I try and live in the moment and appreciate my surroundings. There is something happening on the internet every minute, but you have to take a step back and accept that you’ll never be able to see everything. There is something physically happening around us all the time too, but we are too distracted to pay attention.