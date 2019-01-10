But I had a birthday dinner. I asked myself whether I should stay home and miss the birthday dinner or unplug my phone and lose those four hours it’s been backing up. If I did, I would have to start the process all over again. So I made one of the most difficult decisions ever and I left the house without my phone. Right before that though, I texted a few of my closest, most regular contacts and told them that I was going to be phoneless for the next three hours. I pulled my phone close to me for a short embrace and walked away.