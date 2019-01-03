Altuzarra, who is married to husband Seth, has been revered in fashion circles for years: he has won several CFDA awards and, in 2013, Kering, the conglomerate that owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, took a minority stake in his business — but there is nothing like a little royal patronage to take one’s name stellar. The Duchess of Sussex has several Altuzarra pieces in her wardrobe, including a pinstripe dress, a white blazer and, of course, that suit. Many of these pieces sold out after she wore them, “a rare power” in the realms of VIP dressing, he tells me.