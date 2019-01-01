Forget hessian shoes, vegan fashion has gone high-end. Trainer brand Veja has seen its turnover increase 60 per cent in the past year (and that was before the Duchess of Sussex wore them). Stella McCartney has designed the first pair of vegan Stan Smiths, and Net-a-Porter has a growing vegan range, including a leather jacket by Nanushka, for £460. Meanwhile, London Fashion Week went fur-free this season, and Coach, Versace, Burberry, Gucci and Hugo Boss have announced that they will no longer use fur.