- Two dogs missing, owners need your help.
Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Abbey is an 8-year-old female, mixed breed dog who has been lost since January 24, 2019. She was last seen around Warsan 3 area. According to the owner, she could be anywhere along the Academic City road. The owner also said that she is an extremely shy and nervous dog, and should be approached slowly and calmly. If found, please contact 04-2734005, Arjun Mukerji.
Another dog named Marshmello has been missing in Al Barsha 2 area. Marshmello is a small dog who has been missing from a while.
The owner has set a reward for Dh 5,000 for who returns the dog. If found, please contact tinakapur@gmail.com